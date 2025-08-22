DeepSeek's new AI model challenges GPT-5, optimized for Chinese chips

Model's hybrid design earns praise for quick responses and reasoning

V3.1 isn't just about big numbers; its hybrid design delivers quick responses and better reasoning, earning praise from tech analyst Ben Dickson as a standout feature.

DeepSeek has priced it to go head-to-head with GPT-5, making waves in the industry and pushing into global markets beyond China.

Even OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that competition from Chinese open-source models like DeepSeek was a factor in their decision to release their own open-weight models—proof that this new player is shaking things up in the AI world.