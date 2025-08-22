This drone can follow you while you're out on the water
Currently crowdfunding as of August 22, 2025, the HoverAir Aqua is a $1,000 drone made for anyone who loves watersports.
It can take off right from the water and is built to handle splashes with its IP67 rating.
Its standout "Virtual Tether" mode lets it automatically follow you while you're out on the water, making it easy to capture your adventures hands-free.
With a top speed of 55km/h and about 23 minutes of flight time per charge, it's ready for most action—just maybe not pro-level racing.
Thoughtful touches help keep everything safe from water damage
The HoverAir Aqua packs a sharp 4K camera with a large sensor for crisp footage, which you can check out on the kit's AMOLED display.
At just 249gm, you don't need FAA registration to fly it in the US.
Plus, thoughtful touches like a hydrophobic battery compartment and moisture-sensitive stickers help keep everything safe from water damage—so you can focus on having fun instead of worrying about your gear.