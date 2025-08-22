Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop with Swarovski crystals coming soon Technology Aug 22, 2025

Motorola is bringing some serious bling to India with the Swarovski crystal-studded Razr 60 foldable phone and Moto Buds Loop earbuds, dropping September 1.

Both will be available on Flipkart in the cool Pantone Ice Melt shade, as part of Motorola's new "Brilliant Collection."

The standard Razr 60 is priced at ₹49,999, while the crystal-embellished Buds Loop come in around ₹26,000 globally.