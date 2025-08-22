Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop with Swarovski crystals coming soon
Motorola is bringing some serious bling to India with the Swarovski crystal-studded Razr 60 foldable phone and Moto Buds Loop earbuds, dropping September 1.
Both will be available on Flipkart in the cool Pantone Ice Melt shade, as part of Motorola's new "Brilliant Collection."
The standard Razr 60 is priced at ₹49,999, while the crystal-embellished Buds Loop come in around ₹26,000 globally.
Razr 60 packs a punch
The Razr 60 sports a big 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display, plus a handy cover screen.
It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip with 8GB RAM and plenty of storage (256GB).
Camera-wise: you get a sharp 50MP main lens, a wide-angle option, and a high-res selfie cam.
Fast charging (wired and wireless) keeps you going.
Aiming for the luxury segment
With real Swarovski crystals on both the phone and earbuds, Motorola is clearly aiming for folks who want their tech to stand out.
The Brilliant Collection mixes luxury design with solid specs—so if you care about style as much as performance, this launch might be worth checking out.