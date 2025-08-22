Astronomers trace brightest fast radio burst to nearby galaxy

Using CHIME, scientists narrowed down the burst's origin to a tiny patch at the edge of spiral galaxy NGC 4141, about 130 million light-years away. Follow-up with the James Webb Space Telescope spotted a faint infrared glow nearby, likely from a red giant star.

Burst helps astronomers learn about FRBs

RBFLOAT is not just bright—it's helping astronomers learn how these mysterious bursts happen.

The teamwork between CHIME and JWST means we're getting closer to understanding what causes these wild signals from deep space.