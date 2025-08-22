Fitbit app for Android finally gets dark mode
Fitbit just dropped a fresh update for its Android app (version 4.50) on Thursday, August 21, 2025, finally bringing dark mode—so your eyes (and battery) can catch a break.
You can turn it on in settings, and it'll follow your device's theme automatically.
Heads up though: some parts of the app might still look bright for now.
Other updates in the latest version
Charge 6 users get a handy upgrade too—you can now sync your tracker with Peloton and iFit machines to see heart rate data right on their screens.
Plus, Fitbit Labs is testing out two new AI-powered tools: one, powered by Gemini, helps you make sense of medical lab reports; the other, "Symptom Checker," offers suggestions based on your reported symptoms.
All in all, these updates show Fitbit is trying to keep things fresh and useful for everyday wellness.