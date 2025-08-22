India's space station to kickstart microgravity research, space tourism Technology Aug 22, 2025

ISRO just unveiled a model of its upcoming space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), with the first module launching in 2028.

This move puts India alongside a handful of countries running orbital labs.

By 2035, BAS will have five modules and open doors for research, space tourism, and teaming up with other nations.