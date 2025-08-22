Next Article
India's space station to kickstart microgravity research, space tourism
ISRO just unveiled a model of its upcoming space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), with the first module launching in 2028.
This move puts India alongside a handful of countries running orbital labs.
By 2035, BAS will have five modules and open doors for research, space tourism, and teaming up with other nations.
BAS-01 will be a game-changer for India
BAS will pack advanced systems like life support tech and custom docking mechanisms.
The first module, BAS-01, weighs in at 10 tons and will orbit 450km above Earth—perfect for microgravity experiments and testing new technology.
It'll also help protect astronauts from space hazards and inspire future explorers while boosting India's global presence in space science.