How AI is revolutionizing retail in India
AI is giving retail in India a major upgrade, going from basic product suggestions to actually predicting what shoppers might want next.
At the ET Soonicorns Summit in Bengaluru on August 22, Reliance Retail's Ankit Gupta, VP - Head of Product & Tech, and Razorpay's Rahul Kothari, COO, explained how AI helps stores match their inventory with what people across different regions are looking for—making shopping smarter for everyone.
AI can also help stores cut down on waste
The panel also highlighted how AI can spot trends like local clothing styles or when demand will spike, so stores stock up on the right stuff and cut down on waste.
With first-party data (think info you share directly with brands), retailers can personalize your experience while keeping things transparent and respecting your privacy.
It's a win-win: better recommendations for you, more trust and sales for them.