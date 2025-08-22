Belkin's new Qi2.2-compatible wireless chargers are now available
Belkin just dropped its first Qi2.2-compatible wireless chargers, announced on August 22, 2025.
If your device supports the latest Qi2.2 standard, you'll get up to 25W charging speeds—otherwise, it tops out at 15W.
The UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock is the star here, letting you power up your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once with a single dock and a beefy USB-C adapter.
Pricing and availability
If you're always on the go, Belkin's new foldable UltraCharge 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 chargers keep things light and portable.
The 2-in-1 model starts at $59.99, while the 3-in-1 model is $99.99.
All three models come with a 45W USB-C power adapter and the foldable 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 models are available in two different design styles—so you can pick what fits your vibe best.