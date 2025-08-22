Belkin's new Qi2.2-compatible wireless chargers are now available

Pricing and availability

If you're always on the go, Belkin's new foldable UltraCharge 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 chargers keep things light and portable.

The 2-in-1 model starts at $59.99, while the 3-in-1 model is $99.99.

All three models come with a 45W USB-C power adapter and the foldable 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 models are available in two different design styles—so you can pick what fits your vibe best.