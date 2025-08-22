Next Article
Google Drive now lets you edit videos with Google Vids
Google is rolling out a new feature that lets Workspace users quickly open and edit videos stored in Google Drive using Google Vids—no installation of extra apps required.
You can trim clips, add text or music, and jump straight into editing by hitting the "Open" button when previewing a video in Drive.
The update started arriving on August 21, 2025, and should reach everyone within two weeks.
It's turned on by default but admins can switch it off if needed.
This is part of Google's push to boost video tools in Drive, following last year's new player and the Gemini AI video summaries added back in May.