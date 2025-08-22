Google's calculator app gets a Material 3 makeover

Wider buttons for tablet users

Scientific functions are tucked away behind an expand button above the numpad—tap it to see them in pill-shaped buttons that stretch across the screen.

Number keys have lighter backgrounds, and clearing your history is always just one tap away in the menu.

Tablet users get wider buttons for easier tapping, too.

The update started rolling out on August 22, 2025 via the Play Store—so keep an eye out for it!