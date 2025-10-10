Delhi government to launch WhatsApp chatbot for nearly 50 services
What's the story
In a major push toward digital governance, the Delhi government is all set to launch a new initiative. The plan is to provide nearly 50 different services through WhatsApp. This includes the ability for citizens to apply for important documents like birth and caste certificates via a bilingual chatbot. The move is part of the 'Governance through WhatsApp' initiative and aims at making access to government services easier and more efficient.
Chatbot details
Bilingual chatbot to assist users in applying for services
The bilingual chatbot, which will work in Hindi and English, will help users apply for services and documents. This includes uploading necessary papers and paying fees. The project is being developed by the Information Technology Department of the Delhi government. It was previously responsible for doorstep delivery of government services under the earlier regime in Delhi.
Project execution
Dashboard for real-time monitoring and management
To implement the WhatsApp services model, a dashboard will be developed. It will allow real-time monitoring and management of departments' interactions with applicants. The project will be executed by a tech company that the government plans to engage for designing and deploying the system. This move is part of the Delhi government's larger effort to provide several services in a faceless manner through WhatsApp.