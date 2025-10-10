The services will be available in Hindi and English

Delhi government to launch WhatsApp chatbot for nearly 50 services

In a major push toward digital governance, the Delhi government is all set to launch a new initiative. The plan is to provide nearly 50 different services through WhatsApp. This includes the ability for citizens to apply for important documents like birth and caste certificates via a bilingual chatbot. The move is part of the 'Governance through WhatsApp' initiative and aims at making access to government services easier and more efficient.