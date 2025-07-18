Dell unveils AI PCs, refreshed Alienware laptops: Check specs, prices
Dell just rolled out its latest lineup: the Dell Plus AI PCs and refreshed Alienware Area-51 and Aurora gaming laptops.
The new Dell Plus series—featuring 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus models—runs on AMD Ryzen AI chips, promises up to 22 hours of battery life, and packs FHD+ displays with Dolby Vision plus handy AI noise cancelation for calls or streams.
Alienware Area-51 and Aurora gaming laptops
The updated Alienware Area-51 and Aurora laptops are loaded with Intel Core Ultra HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 GPUs.
With Cryo-Tech cooling to keep things chill during marathon sessions and crisp WQXGA displays, these machines are all about smooth gameplay and immersive visuals.
Pricing and availability
The Dell 14 Plus starts at ₹76,940, while the Alienware 16X Aurora kicks off at ₹176,990.
You can snag them on Dell.com, at Dell Exclusive Stores, Croma or Reliance Digital outlets—or just order from your favorite online shop.