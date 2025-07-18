Dell unveils AI PCs, refreshed Alienware laptops: Check specs, prices Technology Jul 18, 2025

Dell just rolled out its latest lineup: the Dell Plus AI PCs and refreshed Alienware Area-51 and Aurora gaming laptops.

The new Dell Plus series—featuring 14 Plus, 14 2-in-1 Plus, and 16 Plus models—runs on AMD Ryzen AI chips, promises up to 22 hours of battery life, and packs FHD+ displays with Dolby Vision plus handy AI noise cancelation for calls or streams.