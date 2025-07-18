Chinese scientists turn methanol into sugar, reducing farming's carbon footprint

It starts by turning CO2 into methanol, then special enzymes convert that methanol into sucrose—with an impressive 86% success rate. The method also creates other useful sugars like fructose and starch along the way.

Potential impact of this research

This tech could shake up how we get our sugar and help fight climate change by recycling CO2.

If scientists can scale it up, it might make food production greener and less dependent on traditional agriculture—but getting there will take more work.