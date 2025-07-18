Next Article
Chinese scientists turn methanol into sugar, reducing farming's carbon footprint
Chinese researchers have figured out how to make table sugar from methanol, which can be made using carbon dioxide (CO2) or even industrial waste.
Their enzyme-powered process could mean we won't have to rely so much on farming for sugar in the future.
How the process works
It starts by turning CO2 into methanol, then special enzymes convert that methanol into sucrose—with an impressive 86% success rate.
The method also creates other useful sugars like fructose and starch along the way.
Potential impact of this research
This tech could shake up how we get our sugar and help fight climate change by recycling CO2.
If scientists can scale it up, it might make food production greener and less dependent on traditional agriculture—but getting there will take more work.