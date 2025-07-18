Next Article
Microsoft shuts down Movies & TV store on Windows/Xbox
Microsoft has officially closed its Movies & TV Store for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.
You can't buy new movies or shows on these platforms anymore, but anything you already purchased will still play in HD through the Movies & TV app.
This is part of Microsoft's ongoing effort to simplify its services, similar to when it dropped Groove Music back in 2017.
Your old purchases will still play in Movies & TV app
The store actually started way back in 2006 as Zune Video Marketplace, then became Xbox Video, and later the Movies & TV app.
Now that it's gone, if you want to buy or rent movies and shows on your Xbox or PC, you'll need to use other apps like Amazon or Netflix.
The good news: your old purchases aren't going anywhere—they'll stay accessible on newer devices.