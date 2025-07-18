Microsoft shuts down Movies & TV store on Windows/Xbox

Your old purchases will still play in Movies & TV app

The store actually started way back in 2006 as Zune Video Marketplace, then became Xbox Video, and later the Movies & TV app.

Now that it's gone, if you want to buy or rent movies and shows on your Xbox or PC, you'll need to use other apps like Amazon or Netflix.

The good news: your old purchases aren't going anywhere—they'll stay accessible on newer devices.