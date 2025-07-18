Next Article
Adobe enhances video generation in Firefly with realistic animations, transitions
Adobe just rolled out some solid updates for Firefly's video model, making animations and transitions look way more natural—think bubbles floating or leaves moving that actually feel real.
These improvements are available for paid users, with some perks limited to the web app.
Firefly Boards now supports new 3rd-party AI models
Firefly Boards now supports new third-party AI models like Topaz Labs's upscalers, with Luma AI's video generation coming soon.
You can now upload reference videos, use style presets, and crop keyframes to speed up your workflow.
Plus, new beta features let you generate custom sound effects from text prompts or turn scripts into personalized avatar videos—accents and backgrounds included.