Adobe enhances video generation in Firefly with realistic animations, transitions

Firefly Boards now supports new 3rd-party AI models

Firefly Boards now supports new third-party AI models like Topaz Labs's upscalers, with Luma AI's video generation coming soon.

You can now upload reference videos, use style presets, and crop keyframes to speed up your workflow.

Plus, new beta features let you generate custom sound effects from text prompts or turn scripts into personalized avatar videos—accents and backgrounds included.