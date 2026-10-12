Someone just built free versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint
What's the story
Brandon Thomas, the developer behind Art Craft (a suite of free tools to replicate Adobe apps), has launched free open-source alternatives to Microsoft Office tools. The new apps are called Grid Craft (for Excel), Deck Craft (for PowerPoint), and Word Craft (for Word). They have been made available on Art Craft's GitHub repository for anyone to download and use.
Cross-platform compatibility
Cross-platform compatibility and cost-free usage
A software engineer with 15 years of experience, Thomas has designed these apps to work on macOS, Linux, and Windows. The goal is to provide a consistent user experience across all platforms.
This move is particularly significant as it addresses a major concern with Adobe and Microsoft products, subscription-based packages that include tools users may not even need.
Open-source replicas
Growing community support and potential for expansion
Thomas's open-source replicas are seen by many as a targeted protest against what they perceive as the opaque practices of software developers.
The Discord community supporting these new apps is growing rapidly, with suggestions for CAD Craft and other replicas gaining popularity among 3D printing and engineering enthusiasts dissatisfied with Autodesk's software.
Industry impact
Implications for software industry and future prospects
The increasing number of software alternatives highlights a growing trend in the industry.
It sends a clear message to major software companies that their products could be replaceable, especially as AI capabilities continue to improve.
While these new applications may not yet be able to fully replace the original software, they could eventually serve as viable options for casual users.