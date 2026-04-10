Developer builds an AI workflow to find jobs, gets hired

A developer who goes by the name u/Beach-Independent on Reddit used Anthropic 's Claude Code to build an automated job search system. It was used to evaluate over 740 opportunities, generate over 100 tailored CVs, and eventually helped the coder land a Head of Applied AI role. The entire project was then open-sourced and goes by the name "career-ops," a one-command pipeline for job hunting.

Functioning How does Career-ops work Career-ops works like a shortcut to everything job seekers usually do manually. Paste a job URL into the system, and it instantly returns a structured A-F evaluation, a tailored ATS-friendly PDF resume, salary insights, interview prep, and even logs the role in a tracker. No spreadsheets, repetitive edits, or mass applying are required. It's a focused, all-in-one workflow built for efficiency.

What's inside? Inside the repository Career-ops is stacked with a range of features. It includes 14 skill modes covering evaluation, resume generation, batch processing, negotiation scripts, and LinkedIn outreach. There's also a portal scanner preloaded with over 45 companies and 19 search queries across major hiring platforms. It even generates polished PDFs using Playwright with modern fonts for a clean, professional look.

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Beyond automation How the job evaluation system thinks Career-ops goes deeper with a Go-based terminal dashboard that lets users browse their job pipeline, plus a batch mode that evaluates multiple roles simultaneously using AI sub-agents. It also builds an evolving "Story Bank" of interview answers using STAR+Reflection, and supports auto-filling application forms. The real standout isn't automation, it's the thinking behind it.

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Significance Career-ops is already gaining serious traction Career-ops isn't built to spam applications. It filters aggressively, refusing to recommend roles scoring below 4.0 out of 5. Instead of keyword matching, it evaluates real fit between your profile and job descriptions. Since it's built on Claude Code, users can modify the system itself. With over 8.2K stars, it's already gaining serious traction, fully open-source under MIT.