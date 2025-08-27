Did Ceres once host simple life? Conditions similar to early Earth
Scientists just found signs that Ceres—a dwarf planet in our solar system—might have had the right conditions for simple life between 2.5 and 4 billion years ago.
Data from NASA's Dawn mission points to a hidden ocean beneath its surface, with evidence of water and organic molecules, and new models suggest it may have also had chemical energy available for life.
Hot water flows underground powered by radioactive decay
The study shows that heat from radioactive decay inside Ceres powered hot water flows underground.
This process mixed minerals and gasses into a global ocean, creating chemical energy similar to what helps microbes survive near Earth's deep-sea vents.
Findings could change the way we look for life beyond Earth
Unlike some moons warmed by tidal forces, Ceres got its heat only from radioactive decay—a simpler setup for early habitability.
This means other small icy worlds could have once had temporary oceans too, making the search for ancient life across our solar system way more exciting.