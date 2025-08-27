Did Ceres once host simple life? Conditions similar to early Earth Technology Aug 27, 2025

Scientists just found signs that Ceres—a dwarf planet in our solar system—might have had the right conditions for simple life between 2.5 and 4 billion years ago.

Data from NASA's Dawn mission points to a hidden ocean beneath its surface, with evidence of water and organic molecules, and new models suggest it may have also had chemical energy available for life.