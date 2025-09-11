Digitoxin can help heart patients, especially in low-income countries

How digitoxin can help heart patients

The DIGIT-HF trial followed over 1,200 patients for three years and found digitoxin especially helpful for those with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

With a price tag of just ₹2-3 per tablet, it's affordable and is particularly useful for people with kidney issues since it's processed by the liver.

Experts believe that, if used carefully, digitoxin could really improve quality of life for many heart failure patients—especially in countries like India where this condition is widespread.