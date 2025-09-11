iPhone 17 series packs Apple's A19, A19 Pro chips

Apple just launched the iPhone 17 lineup, powered by fresh A19 and A19 Pro chips. The regular models get the A19, while Pro versions pack the beefier A19 Pro—both built on a cutting-edge 3nm process for better speed and efficiency.

Pro models get vapor chamber cooling system The iPhone 17 Pro models use a vapor chamber cooling system (think: tiny water tech inside metal) to keep things running smoothly even during heavy gaming or multitasking—up to 40% better sustained performance.

The A19 Pro chip brings a 10-15% CPU boost over last year's version, plus faster clock speeds and bigger cache for smoother everyday use.

Every GPU core now has its own neural accelerator Apple is leaning hard into AI this year: every GPU core now has its own Neural Accelerator, making AI tasks up to four times faster.

There's also a supercharged Neural Engine for MacBook-level smarts.