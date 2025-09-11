NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch launched: Check features and price
Noise just launched the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, a smartwatch built for city runners and outdoor fans.
Priced at ₹9,999 and hitting stores from September 11, it sports a tough titanium alloy bezel that can handle over 2,000 drops and is water-resistant up to 164 feet—so you don't have to baby it on hikes or workouts.
Battery lasts up to 28 days
You get advanced tracking with dual-band GPS and support from five satellites for accurate location even in tricky spots.
There's a 9-axis motion sensor, preloaded training courses, and a bright 1.5-inch AMOLED display that's easy to see outside.
The built-in flashlight is handy after dark. Plus, the battery lasts up to 28 days on one charge—perfect if you're always on the go.
Choose between Carbon Black or Driftstone Beige to match your style.