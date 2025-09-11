Next Article
Reddit, Quora, Yahoo launch RSL to help AI companies
Reddit, Quora, and Yahoo have introduced a new protocol called Really Simple Licensing (RSL) to provide a licensing mechanism for how AI companies like Google and OpenAI use their site data.
The goal is to ensure AI models can access content legally—reducing the risk of lawsuits like those currently faced by AI companies for using data without permission.
RSL uses RSS tech to automate licensing deals and make things clearer for both publishers and AI firms.
While sites like Yahoo, CNET, and Reddit are already on board, most big tech companies haven't signed up yet.
With over a dozen lawsuits still ongoing against AI companies in 2025, there's a real push for better rules around how online info gets used by artificial intelligence.