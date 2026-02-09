Discord will soon require video selfies to access all features
Starting March 2026, Discord will automatically put all users on teen-level content unless they prove their age.
If you want full access, you'll need to verify using a video selfie or by uploading your ID (which Discord says are "deleted quickly — in most cases, immediately after age confirmation").
This update follows earlier reported security concerns.
The verification selfie stays on your device
Discord says it's all about safety and privacy—especially for younger users.
Your verification selfie stays on your device and no one else sees your age status.
There's also an AI system quietly sorting users into age groups, but if you get put in the wrong group, you can appeal and try again.
With more pressure worldwide to keep kids safe online, Discord's hoping this move strikes the right balance.