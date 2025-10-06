Draconids meteor shower peaks this week: When, how to watch

Draconids meteor shower peaks on October 8

By Mudit Dube 02:30 pm Oct 06, 2025

October marks the start of the autumn and winter meteor shower season, culminating in December's Geminids. This week, stargazers can look forward to the Draconids meteor shower which peaks on October 8. While not a major event, it is observer-friendly as its peak occurs during early evening hours instead of the usual early morning peaks of other showers. The radiant point from which these meteors appear is highest in the sky at nightfall, making viewing easier for all.