Draconids meteor shower peaks this week: When, how to watch
What's the story
October marks the start of the autumn and winter meteor shower season, culminating in December's Geminids. This week, stargazers can look forward to the Draconids meteor shower which peaks on October 8. While not a major event, it is observer-friendly as its peak occurs during early evening hours instead of the usual early morning peaks of other showers. The radiant point from which these meteors appear is highest in the sky at nightfall, making viewing easier for all.
Viewing conditions
Slow-moving meteors
The Draconids meteor shower is known for its slow-moving and graceful meteors. However, this year, the waning moon could interfere with visibility by washing out fainter ones. The Draconids occasionally produce hundreds of meteors an hour. To watch the meteor shower, find a dark, open area away from city lights. Look north toward the Draco constellation after sunset. No telescope needed! Just give your eyes 20 minutes to adjust and enjoy the show.
Comet connection
Comet's proximity affects shower intensity
The intensity of the Draconids meteor shower is closely tied to the proximity of comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. This comet passes close to the sun every 6.6 years, and if it does so around the same time as the shower, a meteor storm is likely. The comet was last at its closest approach in March, which could mean a more active shower this year.