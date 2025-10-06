Presenting the ET AI Awards 2025
The Economic Times is rolling out the ET AI Awards 2025 to celebrate India's most impactful AI innovators—from fresh startups to major companies—who are shaping fields like fintech, agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing.
It's a nod to how fast India is rising as a global force in AI.
Nominations close November 23, 2025
The big ceremony will take place in Bengaluru, bringing together creators, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders for what's set to be India's largest and most credible gathering of AI innovators.
There are 46 award categories covering everything from industry-specific breakthroughs to business essentials like marketing and cybersecurity.
A top-tier jury will pick winners based on innovation and impact.
Nominees also get featured profiles on the ET platform—great for getting noticed by investors or collaborators.
These awards shine a light on Indian-made tech that tackles real problems—like making banking more accessible or improving healthcare diagnostics.
For anyone interested in tech or startups, it's a sign of where India stands (and is heading) in the global AI race.