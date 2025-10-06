Sony PlayStation Plus free games for October arrive tomorrow

Sony has unveiled the list of games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in October. The lineup includes three exciting titles: Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3, and Cocoon. These games will be available for download from October 7 to November 3, giving players a chance to explore different genres and gameplay styles during this period.

Game details 'Alan Wake 2' The first title, Alan Wake 2, is a psychological survival horror game from Remedy Entertainment. The game revolves around two protagonists and a murder investigation set in a small town. Players will have to deal with limited resources and powerful enemies while unraveling the mystery of the story.

Game details 'Goat Simulator 3' The second title, Goat Simulator 3, is an open-world sandbox game where players take control of Pilgor the goat. The game allows up to three friends to team up in local or online co-op modes. They can also compete against each other in mini-games. This title offers a unique blend of humor and creativity for both PS4 and PS5 users.

Game details 'Cocoon' The third title, Cocoon, is a third-person puzzle adventure game from Geometric Interactive and Annapurna Interactive. Players control a small insectoid creature that navigates through different worlds contained within orbs it carries on its back. The game requires players to jump between worlds and combine, manipulate, and rearrange them to solve complex puzzles.