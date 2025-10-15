DRDO to extend Astra Mark 2 missile's range beyond 200km

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on extending the range of its Astra Mark 2 air-to-air missile to over 200km. The move, according to ANI, is aimed at bolstering India's indigenous capabilities in beyond visual range (BVR) air combat. The proposal for the acquisition of around 700 Astra Mark 2 missiles will be discussed by the Defense Ministry soon, as per defense sources.

Integration plans Missiles to be integrated into Sukhoi, LCA fleets The Astra Mark 2 missiles will be integrated into the Sukhoi and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) fleets. This will give Indian pilots the capability to engage adversaries from much longer distances than before. The missile's range was initially capped at some 160km, but this new development significantly pushes that limit, making India one of the few countries in the region with such extended BVR capabilities.

Missile evolution Astra Mark 2 an upgraded version of Mark 1 The Astra Mark 2 is an upgraded version of its predecessor, the Astra Mark 1. The first version had a range of over 100km and an advanced guidance and navigation system. The DRDO has worked with over 50 public and private organizations, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), to develop this missile from concept to deployment.