Dyson's wearable fan lets you stay cool on the go

The HushJet Mini Cool fan is powered by a brushless DC motor that spins at up to 65,000 RPM. This allows the fan to generate airflow speeds of up to 25 meters per second. The fan also features Dyson's proprietary HushJet nozzle, which delivers focused airflow while reducing turbulence and high-frequency noise. This results in a quieter and more refined tonal profile for the user.

User control

It has boost mode and 5 airflow speeds

The HushJet Mini Cool fan operates at 72.5 dBA in Boost mode, 68 dBA at speed five, and as low as 52 dBA at speed one. It has five airflow speeds and a Boost mode for users to customize their cooling experience according to their needs. The fan also supports three usage modes: handheld, desk, and wearable for maximum versatility. The fan's 5,000mAh battery, which can be recharged via Type-C port, is good for up to six hours of use.