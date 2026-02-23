Dyson launches PencilWash, its slimmest and lightest wet-dry cleaner yet

Dyson has launched its latest innovation in home cleaning, the PencilWash. The ultra-slim and lightweight device is designed to handle both wet and dry cleaning tasks. It features a unique filter-free design, a fresh-water cleaning system, and offers up to 30 minutes of runtime.

Design features The PencilWash weighs just 2.2kg The PencilWash boasts an ultra-thin 38mm handle and weighs just 2.2kg, making it extremely portable. It can tackle both wet spills and dry debris in one go. Dyson has also emphasized the hygienic nature of the device with a system that uses only fresh water for cleaning instead of a traditional filter that traps dirt and odors.

Cleaning efficiency It uses hydration, agitation, and extraction technologies The Dyson PencilWash comes with a high-density microfibre roller with 64,000 filaments per square centimeter. This allows it to tackle spills, stains, and dry dust simultaneously. The device uses hydration, agitation, and extraction technologies to ensure dirty water is continuously extracted while fresh water is applied during cleaning. It also features an eight-point hydration system that controls water flow and two cleaning modes for different types of messes or flooring.

