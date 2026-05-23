Earth's future study finds burning satellites release sunlight blocking particles

Space industry pollution poses environmental risks

In 2020, deorbited satellites made up one-quarter of the space industry's climate impact. By 2029, that could jump to nearly one-half.

Burning satellites release metals like aluminum and lead that could threaten the ozone layer, while rocket launches are set to pump out tons of soot each year (about as much as UK passenger cars).

Professor Eloise Marais calls this "The space industry pollution is like a small-scale, unregulated geoengineering experiment that could have many unintended and serious environmental consequences," urging early action since even cooling effects might come with hidden risks.