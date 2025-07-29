Next Article
EE's new teen-focused sim-only plans limit internet access by age
EE is rolling out new Sim-only phone plans this August, designed just for teens.
These plans limit internet access based on age, with three levels of filtering and slower speeds to limit streaming and help keep scam calls at bay.
EE's new plans focus on online safety
This is the first time a major UK network has offered such controls for under-18s, focusing only on mobile data.
EE will also offer in-store sessions and handy guides for parents to talk about online safety.
Carolyn Bunting MBE from Internet Matters says these changes could make things safer for young people without cutting them off from the web.