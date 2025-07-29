Xiaomi's Redmi 15 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery: Details here
Xiaomi is bringing the Redmi 15 5G to India on August 19, and it's packing some serious upgrades for its price.
The highlight? A massive 7,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery—making it the slimmest phone in its class with this much juice—plus a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip for smooth everyday use.
Large display, dual AI cameras
You get a roomy 6.9-inch display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate that's easy on the eyes.
For photos, there's a 50MP dual AI camera setup.
The phone comes in three colors—midnight black, frosted black, and sandy purple—with an aerospace-grade metal camera module for extra style points.
Redmi 15 5G to cost around ₹15,000
Expected to land around ₹15,000, the Redmi 15 5G is aimed at anyone who wants long battery life and solid performance without breaking the bank.
If you're looking for an affordable daily driver that won't leave you scrambling for your charger every night, this one might be worth checking out.