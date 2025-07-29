JioPC: Your TV can now be your computer
Jio just dropped the JioPC—a cloud-based desktop that lets you use your TV as a full-on computer with their Set-Top Box and JioFiber or JioAirFiber.
It's designed for students, professionals, and small businesses who want affordable, easy access to computing without buying extra hardware.
Plans start at ₹400 per month
For ₹400 per month, you get 8GB RAM and 100GB of cloud storage (with a 512GB plan available if you need more space).
Everything is managed in the cloud—no worrying about updates or hardware issues.
Setup is simple: just plug in a keyboard and mouse to your set-top box.
Personal computing made accessible
With many Indian households owning a TV but not a PC, JioPC could make personal computing way more accessible—especially since there's no big upfront cost.
Users also get built-in AI tools and free Adobe Express access, making it handy for work, study, or creative projects.