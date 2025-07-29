New smart glass can cut energy bills in buildings
IIT Indore researchers have created a new smart glass that helps buildings save energy.
This special glass changes its color and transparency with just a tiny electric current—blocking out heat and sunlight in summer, but letting warmth in during winter.
The result? More comfortable rooms and less need for constant air conditioning or artificial lights.
How the smart glass works
Think of the glass as an electronic curtain: it keeps out solar heat while still letting natural light shine through.
It switches quickly and reliably, thanks to its viologen-based design, which enhances its functionality.
Researchers aiming to produce the smart glass at an industrial scale
Led by Professors Suman Mukhopadhyay and Rajesh Kumar, the team is teaming up with industry to make this smart glass on a bigger scale—without changing how windows are usually made.
Their goal is to bring these eco-friendly windows into green buildings and smart homes, helping cut down electricity bills and environmental impact.