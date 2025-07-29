Next Article
Skullcandy launches Icon ANC headphones in India: Check features
Skullcandy has brought back its Icon ANC headphones to India, nearly two decades after the original made waves.
Priced at ₹8,999, you can grab them from Skullcandy's site or select stores.
They're built for everyday use and pack in some serious audio upgrades.
60 hours of battery life, IPX4 rating
You get up to 60 hours of battery life (or 50 with noise cancelation on), plus a quick 10-minute charge gives four more hours of playtime.
The headphones are sweat- and water-resistant (IPX4), making them gym-friendly.
Features like Personal Sound by Mimi, adjustable Stay-Aware mode for ambient noise control, a Clear Voice Smart Mic for calls, customizable EQ modes, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Pairing, and extra tweaks through the Skullcandy app round out the package.