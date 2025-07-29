Skullcandy launches Icon ANC headphones in India: Check features

60 hours of battery life, IPX4 rating

You get up to 60 hours of battery life (or 50 with noise cancelation on), plus a quick 10-minute charge gives four more hours of playtime.

The headphones are sweat- and water-resistant (IPX4), making them gym-friendly.

Features like Personal Sound by Mimi, adjustable Stay-Aware mode for ambient noise control, a Clear Voice Smart Mic for calls, customizable EQ modes, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Pairing, and extra tweaks through the Skullcandy app round out the package.