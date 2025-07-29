Next Article
Partial solar eclipse on September 21: All you need to know
Heads up, skywatchers! A partial solar eclipse is set to light up the Southern Hemisphere on September 21, 2025.
While India will miss out this time, folks in New Zealand, eastern Australia, the Pacific Islands, and Antarctica are in for a real treat as the Moon covers part of the Sun for over four hours.
Timing and visibility
The action kicks off at 17:29 UTC and wraps up by 21:53 UTC.
Wellington and Christchurch in New Zealand get front-row seats with major Sun coverage, while Sydney and Brisbane will also catch some impressive views.
If you're not in these regions (or just want to stay cozy), live streams will let you join in from anywhere—no FOMO required.