Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale goes live on August 1
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale goes live on August 1 at noon, with early access for Prime members starting at midnight.
Expect big discounts on smartphones, electronics, and home appliances—so if you've been eyeing a gadget upgrade, this might be your moment.
Massive discounts on smartphones across price ranges
Top deals include the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra dropping from ₹1,34,999 to ₹79,999 and the iPhone 15 now at ₹58,249 (down from ₹69,900).
There are also solid price cuts on mid-range picks like the OnePlus 13R and Redmi 13 Prime—plenty of options no matter your budget.
Additional bank offers to help you save more
If you use an SBI Credit Card or opt for EMI, you get an extra 10% off instantly.
Plus, there are perks like no-cost EMI plans and exchange offers stacked in.
All in all: more ways to save during this sale.