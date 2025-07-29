Next Article
Google's AI search tools now available in the UK
Google just brought its AI-powered search mode to the UK through Search Labs.
Now, you can ask more complex questions and get straight-to-the-point, AI-generated answers—plus links if you want to dig deeper.
This feature, which first launched in the US, is all about making searches quicker and more transparent.
How to access the AI search tools
You can use the new AI search tools for things like comparing products or planning trips, thanks to multi-step queries and handy follow-up prompts.
Anyone 18 or older can try it out by opting in on the Google app or Chrome desktop via Search Labs.
It's another step from Google toward making search more personal and helpful for everyone.