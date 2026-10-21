ElevenLabs launches 2 AI voice models with 90+ language support
ElevenLabs just rolled out two fresh AI voice models, Eleven Realtime v1 Mini and v1 Max, built for developers and businesses looking to level up their chatbots or automate customer support.
Both can handle more than 90 languages and come with a huge library of more than 17,000 voices, making them pretty versatile for different projects.
ElevenLabs's v1 Max posts 98.8% accuracy
Mini is the budget-friendly pick, great for things like educational apps or interactive characters. Max is designed for more complex tasks that need step-by-step instructions: think serious customer service workflows.
In recent tests, Max nailed reasoning challenges with 98.8% accuracy and super-fast response times (0.57 seconds), while Mini stood out in natural conversation skills.
Both are available through ElevenLabs's interface, though there are some tech tweaks needed if you're using WebRTC right now.