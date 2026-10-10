Eli Lilly study: EloraTZP 23.3% weight loss versus tirzepatide alone
Technology
Eli Lilly's new study found that pairing tirzepatide (Mounjaro) with the experimental drug eloralintide, in the combination EloraTZP, helped people with obesity and type 2 diabetes lose an average of 23.3% of their body weight in under a year, a big jump from the 14.8% lost using tirzepatide alone.
Eloralintide improved glucose but increased discontinuations
Eloralintide works by mimicking a natural hormone to boost tirzepatide's effects and also led to better blood sugar control.
However, up to roughly a quarter of participants receiving EloraTZP discontinued treatment because of adverse events, much higher than with tirzepatide alone.