Elon Musk launches Grokipedia, an AI encyclopedia to rival Wikipedia

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence company xAI has launched Grokipedia, an AI-powered encyclopedia. The platform went live on Monday but crashed soon after due to heavy traffic. Now back online, Grokipedia claims to host over 885,000 articles and is being marketed as a "massive improvement over Wikipedia." The launch comes after a brief delay that Musk said was to "purge out the propaganda."

Similarities Is Grokipedia really that different from Wikipedia? Despite its ambitious claims, early users have found that a lot of the content on Grokipedia is similar to that of Wikipedia. The site even has a disclaimer saying, "the content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License." This has raised questions about how different Grokipedia really is from its more established counterpart.

Platform differences Musk's bias concerns and Grok integration Musk has long criticized Wikipedia for its alleged bias, claiming it often reflects political or ideological leanings instead of objective facts. He has even mocked the platform for "propaganda editing" and suggested certain narratives are promoted while others are suppressed. In contrast to Wikipedia, Grokipedia doesn't have in-line citations or links to source material. Its integration with xAI's conversational assistant Grok could let users query and interact with entries using natural language.

Controversies Accusations of far-right bias in content Reports from The Washington Post and Wired reveal that Grokipedia is pushing far-right talking points, particularly in its definitions of gender and treatment of transgender issues. The platform's entry on gender begins with "Gender refers to the binary classification of humans as male or female based on biological sex," which is a stark contrast to Wikipedia's broader sociocultural interpretation.