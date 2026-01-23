Elon Musk says aging is 'very solvable' problem
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has claimed that aging could be slowed or even reversed one day. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said that it's a problem science will eventually solve. The tech mogul made the statement during a conversation with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. He said growing old isn't some mysterious process beyond human understanding but something relatively straightforward once researchers identify its root cause.
Musk believes that once we understand what causes aging, it will be incredibly obvious. He noted that the human body ages in sync, which implies there must be some internal clock coordinating this process across trillions of cells. "I've never seen someone with an old left arm and a young right arm ever in my life," he said while explaining his viewpoint on aging.
Just days before his aging reversal claim, Musk had shared a different take on immortality. The idea was shared on X during a discussion about Grokipedia, an AI-powered knowledge platform being developed by his company xAI. The concept allows people to upload their life stories and experiences into a digital archive that could be sent into space over time. In this version of immortality, while the body may not live forever, the story does.
At the Davos event, Musk was more cautious about physical life extension. He said that while reversing aging is "highly likely" in the long run, living much longer could have serious downsides. "There is some benefit to death, by the way," he said, warning that if people lived for extremely long periods, societies could stop changing. This could make the world less dynamic as ideas and systems become fixed over time.