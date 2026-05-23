Elon Musk's SpaceX proposes orbital solar to power AI centers

SpaceX touts fivefold orbital energy

SpaceX says its space solar tech can generate over five times more energy than panels on Earth thanks to nonstop sunlight in orbit.

The idea? Powering AI data centers up in space and sidestepping the limits and local pushback faced here on Earth.

Of course, there are still big hurdles, like high costs and tricky hardware maintenance, but SpaceX sees this as a way to keep up with the huge growth expected in AI computing power.