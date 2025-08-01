Epic Games Store returns to Google Play Store
Epic Games Store is making its return to the Google Play Store after a major court win against Google.
The Ninth Circuit Court said Google was unfairly monopolizing Android app distribution and ordered them to let third-party app stores in, even though Google plans to appeal.
What this means for gamers
Android users will soon be able to grab Fortnite and other Epic games directly from the Play Store—no more sideloading or workarounds needed.
This change also has the potential to open up space for other third-party app stores, so you'll have more choices on where to get your games in the future.
Potential impact on user experience and safety concerns
Epic's store isn't just about easy access—it offers weekly free games (think Fall Guys, Rocket League Sideswipe) and lets you keep your progress across devices.
Still, some at Google worry this could impact user safety and slow down innovation, but for gamers, it's a big win for convenience and options.