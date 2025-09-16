Epson's Lifestudio projectors with Bose speakers and Google TV launched

Epson just announced its Lifestudio projector series on September 16, 2025. The lineup has five models—some in 4K, some in 1080p—all with built-in Bose speakers and Google TV support. Designed for both portable setups and ultra-short throw use, these projectors also come with a handy mobile app for streaming.

Grand is the flagship model The top-tier Lifestudio Grand costs $2,699.99 (about ₹2.24 lakh).

It projects a massive 120-inch 4K image from only 15.2-inch away and shines bright at 3,600 lumens.

Dual speakers plus an 80mm subwoofer mean your movie nights will sound as good as they look.

The other models are more affordable Flex Plus ($999.99/₹83K) and Flex ($849.99/₹70K) offer adjustable stands for easy setup anywhere you want to watch, with the Flex Plus also providing USB-C power.

The compact Pop ($679.99/₹56K) and Pop Plus ($799.99/₹66K) boost bass with passive radiators—great if you like your sound punchy.