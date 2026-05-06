ET unveils 2026 awards for AI retail innovation in India
Technology
The Economic Times is rolling out its 2026 awards for the most innovative AI products shaking up India's retail scene.
This year, they're putting the spotlight on tech that makes shopping more personal, boosts how stores run behind the scenes, and actually shows real results for businesses.
Live AI projects with results sought
If you're a retail chain, FMCG brand, D2C company, or tech provider with an AI solution already making waves in the real world, you can apply.
Judges are looking for live projects that improve things like conversion rates and customer retention.
They'll also check if your product works at scale, is reliable day-to-day, and truly personalizes each shopper's experience, so only proven game-changers make the cut.