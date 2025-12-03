Next Article
EU court gives green light to Dutch lawsuit against Apple
The top EU court just ruled that Dutch courts can hear a big antitrust case against Apple.
Dutch consumer groups say Apple's App Store fees (15-30%) hit about 14 million users and want €637 million in damages.
The case is set for early 2026, and Apple says it'll defend itself.
Why does this matter?
This decision could open the door for more group lawsuits against tech giants across Europe, especially with new digital rules making things stricter.
It follows a €50 million fine Apple got in the Netherlands over its payment system, so expect even more attention on how companies like Apple run their app stores.