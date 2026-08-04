EU mandates labels for AI-generated content and deepfakes

The new rules differentiate between providers and deployers.

Providers are required to build AI systems that clearly inform users when they're interacting with an AI instead of a human, unless it's obvious.

They also have to add machine-readable labels on synthetic audio, images, videos, and text so it can be identified as artificially created or altered.

Deployers, on the other hand, have to label any AI-generated or manipulated image, audio, and video deepfake content that's designed to look real.