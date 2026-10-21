European Commission probes Booking.com over fake listings and phishing scams
Technology
The European Commission has started looking into Booking.com after concerns about fake property listings and phishing scams on the site.
It wants to see if Booking.com is following the Digital Services Act, which sets rules to keep online platforms safe and trustworthy.
Booking.com pledges cooperation during EU probe
Regulators are checking how well Booking.com handles things like non-existent rentals and scams that steal users' reservation details.
They'll also see if paid ads are clearly labeled.
Booking.com says it's committed to keeping users safe and is working closely with the EU during the investigation.
If major platforms don't follow these rules, they could face hefty fines, up to 6% of their global revenue.