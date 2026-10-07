ExpressVPN updates ExpressKeys password manager with passkey support and sharing

With this update, you can securely share passwords by setting link expiration dates and double-checking who gets access.

The app now supports encrypted credential transfers using the FIDO standard, plus there's a Recently Deleted folder to recover items if you make a mistake.

iPhone users can also scan physical cards into the app (Android support will be rolled out in the future).

A recent security audit found no critical issues. ExpressVPN says these changes are all about making password management safer and simpler for everyone.