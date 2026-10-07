ExpressVPN updates ExpressKeys password manager with passkey support and sharing
ExpressVPN has rolled out a major update for its password manager, ExpressKeys, adding features like secure sharing and passkey support.
Now, you can log in with your fingerprint or FaceID for extra privacy and easily manage your passwords without the hassle.
ExpressKeys adds FIDO transfers, iPhone scanning
With this update, you can securely share passwords by setting link expiration dates and double-checking who gets access.
The app now supports encrypted credential transfers using the FIDO standard, plus there's a Recently Deleted folder to recover items if you make a mistake.
iPhone users can also scan physical cards into the app (Android support will be rolled out in the future).
A recent security audit found no critical issues. ExpressVPN says these changes are all about making password management safer and simpler for everyone.